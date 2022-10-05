PM Narendra Modi attends Kullu Dussehra Festival, seeks blessings of 'Bhagwan Raghunath' - Watch

NewsIndia
KULLU DUSSEHRA FESTIVAL

PM also participated in the Dussehra Rath Yatra during the celebration. PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
  • PM Modi made an impromptu decision to go up to the Rath of Bhagwan Raghunath
  • Bhagwan Raghunath is Kullu regions's chief deity
Kullu (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu decision to go up to the Rath of Bhagwan Raghunath, the region's chief deity, and sought his blessings as he participated in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival today. Bhagwan Shri Raghunath is widely revered. The people beamed with joy and great fervour all around as PM Modi reached the Rath. PM also participated in the Dussehra Rath Yatra during the celebration. PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. He extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and expressed his happiness as this is for the first time he would be a part of the Dussehra festival in Kullu. 

In a video posted by ANI, PM Modi can be seen visiting the Rath of Bhagwan Raghunath and seeking his blessings.

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground.

"I am elated to provide the citizens of Himachal Pradesh with the gifts of projects of education, health, and infrastructure worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said adding that he will seek the blessings of the country by joining the Raghunath Ji Yatra."I am very fortunate to participate in the Kullu festival after so many years," he added. PM Modi`s remarks came after he inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects here.

Kullu Dussehra festivalpm modi in himachalHimachal PradeshKulluAIIMS BilaspurNarendra Modi

