PM Narendra Modi begins Deepotsav in Ayodhya, says idea of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' inspired by Lord Ram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi Sunday (October 23) on the occasion of 'Choti Diwali.' PM began the celebration with the declaration of 'Satyameva Jayte.' He said the values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for "sabka saath, sabka vikas". Addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha park where a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita was performed, PM said he got the opportunity of having the deity's "darshan" due to his blessings.

"I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights," he said.

The PM said Lord Ram's ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals".

This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".