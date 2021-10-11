PM Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson discuss India-UK Agenda 2030, climate, Afghanistan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday (October 11) in which they discussed several issues including India-UK Agenda 2030, climate change and Afghanistan situation.

“Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan,” Modi said in a tweet.

Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

A statement from Downing Street said that the two leaders took stock of India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets in the lead up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address.

They agreed the UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end, the spokesperson said.

Live TV

Live TV