PM Narendra Modi Cabinet meets as India enters Unlock 1; briefing at 3 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting a short while ago on Monday (June 1) as the country entered the first day 'Unlock 1' -- Centre's three-phased unlocking plan. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting was held at the Prime Minister`s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

This is the first Union Cabinet meeting to be held after the Modi-led NDA government marked its first anniversary.

The meeting also assumes significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of 'all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1'.

Meanwhile, some significant decisions are expected as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Tomar and Prakash Javedkar would brief on the meet at 3 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed the nation briefly to reiterated the need to maintain discipline and avoid rude behaviour with health workers at the frontline of COVID-19. "I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable," PM Modi said today.

"The country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS. Over the last five years, we have been able to add over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation," he added.