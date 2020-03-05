PM Narendra Modi cancels Brussels visit, India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus

Amid the rising fear over the spread of coronavirus in different parts of the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (March 5) announced that the India-EU (European Union) summit, supposed to be held this month in Brussels, has been rescheduled keeping in mind the situation arising due to the spread of deadly virus. It is to be noted that Prime Minister was also scheduled to attend the crucial summit.

"As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar at the ministry's weekly press briefing.

The MEA spokesperson added that the decision to postpone the summit has been taken keeping in mind the spirit of close cooperation between the EU and India. "The decision has been taken in the spirit of close cooperation between the EU and India who share same concerns and commitment to global health and hope that the outbreak is contained soon," noted Kumar.

Commenting on PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh to attend centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the MEA spokesperson said, "When PM Modi met Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina, she specifically invited him to attend centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu. PM had accepted the invitation&he'll be visiting Bangladesh to attend the celebrations. We we'll share more details later."

Meanwhile, Delhi government on Thursday ordered the closure of all primary schools in the national capital till March 31 as a precautionary measure as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 30 across the country.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed the immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

The Delhi government has also advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.