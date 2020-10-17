हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation; cautions against complacency, calls for more efforts to curb pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review arrangements to distribute the coronavirus vaccine when it gets the necessary approval and made available for the public.

PM Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation; cautions against complacency, calls for more efforts to curb pandemic

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the steady decline in the daily Covid cases and growth rate. He further directed that the country should make use of the experience gained in the successful conduct of elections and disaster management for the coronavirus vaccine delivery system. 

PM Modi stressed that an efficient COVID-19 vaccine delivery and administration system should be put in place in a manner similar to the conduct of elections - involving all levels of governments and citizen groups.

During the review meeting, PM Modi called for "speedy access" to the COVID-19 vaccine for all members of the population and directed officials to keep in mind the "geographical span and diversity of the country" when planning delivery logistics.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III. Indian scientists and research teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries - Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister also urged the countrymen to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times when in public and asked that restraint be maintained, particularly during the forthcoming festive season.

The Prime Minister also warned people against complacency as the number of cases in India are declining and asked everyone concerned to keep up their efforts to contain the pandemic.

India has logged over 74 lakh coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in China's Wuhan in December last year. Of these, 1.13 lakh are deaths linked to the virus and around 65.2 lakh are recoveries.

This is the second COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in the past 48 hours and comes after the Health Ministry reported an "unprecedented" achievement this morning - that active Covid cases in the country dropped below eight lakh for the first time in 46 days.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists, officers of PMO, and other departments of the government of India.

India has also logged fewer than 70,000 cases per day over the past week, after reporting over 90,000 cases per day last month.

