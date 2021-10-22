PM Narendra Modi changes his Twitter photo to celebrate India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to celebrate India`s landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations.

The profile picture of PM Modi read, "Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered."

PM Modi on Friday addressed the nation during which he hailed the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone. In his address, the Prime Minister said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. He asserted that there was no "VIP culture" in the drive.

He also urged people to keep following Covid protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard.

"It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," PM Modi said.

From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach has been involved in all processes, he asserted.

Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine', he noted.

The country, he said, had only one mantra -- that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination.

"That's why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed," he said.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning.

Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.PM Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.

Live TV