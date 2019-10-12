Modi, Jinping to hold extensive tete-e-tete today: Here's day 2 schedule of Chinese President in India

New Delhi: The second day of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will resume in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Saturday. The meeting is a follow up to the inaugural summit which was held in Wuhan from April 27 to 28 last year.

And while no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreements will be signed during the two-day engagement, Xi and Modi are slated to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks on the second day of the Chinese President's visit to the country. The meeting between the two leaders will not have a specific agenda, however, its focus will be on improving people-to-people contact and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border.

On Saturday, Modi and Jinping will have a one-on-one meeting at the Fisherman's Cove resort. Both leaders will hold informal talks at the five-star hotel overlooking the Bay of Bengal. The informal talks will be followed by delegation-level talks which is expected to last for almost an hour after which PM Modi will host lunch for Xi. At 12:45 pm, the Chinese president will depart for Chennai International Airport. The two-day informal visit will not witness the signing of any Memorandum of Understandings or agreements.

Take a look at the schedule of Chinese President's in India for October 12:

09:50 hrs: Arrive Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

10:00 hrs: Tete-e-Tete

10:50 hrs: Delegation Level Talks (Venue: Tango Hall, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa/ Photo Op: Officials Only)

11:45 hrs: Lunch hosted by Prime Minister

12:45 hrs: Depart for Chennai International Airport

13:30 hrs: Emplane

After completing his engagements in India, Xi will depart for Nepal on the second leg of his two-nation tour.