PM Narendra Modi completes 20 years of glorious service in public office today, BJP to hold day-long events

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 20 years of glorious and uninterrupted service in the public office on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, the ruling BJP has planned several day-long events across the country.

Narendra Modi had taken oath as the Gujarat chief minister way back in 2001 and he now completes twenty years of his public service. Out of those 20 years, the PM had spent seven years in the Prime Minister's Office.

To mark the occasion, the ruling BJP has planned a series of events which includes spreading awareness about PM Narendra Modi's works in public office with a focus on cleanliness, in line with the “Swachh Bharat” vision of the Prime Minister.

'Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes,' the ANI news agency reported earlier this week, citing BJP functionaries familiar with the matter.

'Party workers will make people aware of the policies at every booth in the country,' it added. The Swachh Bharat Mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, considers the cleanliness of rivers an integral part of the drive to make India dirt-free.

While launching the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month, PM Modi said that the plan is to make every city in India 'water-secure' to ensure that the rivers are not polluted by sewage. In accordance with this vision, the BJP workers are planning to undertake a drive on Thursday to clean the rivers in the country, as a mark of respect to the policies introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his two decades of public service.

Temples and gurudwaras across the country will also perform prayers and 'Ardas', praying for the long life of Prime Minister Modi and a 'langar' will be organised as a part of the 'Seva Samarpan' campaign, which was launched earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live TV