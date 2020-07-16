हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan.

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Acharya Swamishree Maharaj guru of Swaminarayan Gadi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the spiritual leader's compassion and his hard work to alleviate human suffering. 

"We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," he wrote.

PM Modi also said that the acharya was blessed with immense wisdom and that his emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered.

"I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," he wrote in another tweet. 

Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj had positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the infection on Thursday in Surat, Gujarat. 

He was the fifth spiritual leader in Lord Shree Swaminarayan’s divine lineage and was a successor of Gurudev Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa, and current Acharya of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi. The last rites of the acharya took place today and was broadcast live from 7 am to 8 am. 

