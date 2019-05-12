PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, terming it unfortunate. At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Saturday after two vehicles collided in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred on NH 44, Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, between a private bus and a Jeep, resulting in the death of those travelling in the Jeep.

Taking to Twitter the PM called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and expressed his grief. "The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover quickly," tweeted the PM.

The private bus belonged to SRS travels and was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. According to locals, the Jeep reportedly rammed into bus resulting in fatalities. The death count is likely to increase. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The police have launched an investigation in the matter.