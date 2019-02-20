PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Hindi author Namvar Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of acclaimed Hindi author and critic Namvar Singh.

Describing him as a towering figure of Hindi literature, the prime minister said that he is deeply hurt by the death of Namwar Singh who gave Hindi literature a new direction through his literary criticism.

Singh breathed his last at 11.51 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Science`s Trauma Centre, family sources said.

Born on July 28, 1926 in a village in Varanasi, Singh received his early education at his native village and later got enrolled in Banaras Hindu University for higher studies. He received his Ph.D. degree from Banaras Hindu University and began his teaching career at the same university. Later, he taught at taught at Sagar University, Jodhpur University and at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

After retirement from JNU, Singh was appointed as Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha.

Considered a living legend of Hindi literature, Singh wrote more than a dozen of books, prominent among them are 'Kavita Ke Naye Pratiman', 'Chhayavaad' and 'Dusari Parampara Ki Khoj' among others. He received the Sahitya Akademi award for literary criticism in the year 1971 for 'Kavita Ke Naye Pratiman'.

He also contested and lost the Lok Sabha elections as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate in 1959 from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Well-known writer Kashinath Singh is the younger brother of Namvar Singh.