PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 15) expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra`s Jalgaon district. As many as 15 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned in the Jalgaon district on Sunday night.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims, PM Modi tweeted, "Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 15, 2021

According to the police, the accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka. The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).The police are investigating the matter.

Among the deceased were two children - a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The papaya-laden truck overturned as the vehicle's steering was locked.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police told PTI, adding that they died after the truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.