PM Narendra Modi Continues To Remain Top Global Leader With Highest Approval Rating: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the preferred choice of people when it comes to a global leader with the highest approval rating. According to the latest survey report by the global research firm Morning Consult, PM Modi's approval rating stands at 76 per cent and he is at the top of the chart.

Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador is in the second spot with a 66 per cent rating, and Switzerland's Alain Berset is in the third spot with a 58 per cent rating. Interestingly, United States President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak have not found a place in the top five.

At the fourth spot is Brazilian President Lula da Silva with a 49% rating while at the fifth spot is Australian PM Anthony Albanese with a 47% rating. At the sixth spot is Italian premier Giorgia Meloni with 41% approval ratings.

Other world leaders who are on the list with less than 40% approval ratings are Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Prime Minister Modi has ranked first on the list for the past many years with his approval rating hovering between 75-80 per cent. With the BJP's victory in the three states in the recently held assembly elections, it has been proved again that PM Modi continues to remain the popular choice of electorates in the country. It also indicates that global perception about PM Modi remains strong. This is proven again with Russian President Vladimir Putin praising PM Modi saying that the Indian leader cannot be intimidated or force to take actions against India's interest.