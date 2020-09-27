PM Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condole death of former union minister Jaswant Singh

New Delhi: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday (September 27) morning. Soon after the news of his demise Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.''

He added, ''Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.''

PM Modi later also expressed condolences by speaking to Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh and said that Jaswant Singh was true to his nature, he fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed shock over Jaswant Singh's death and said that the former BJP leader served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Defence Minister.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," tweeted Singh.

The Union minister said that nation will always remember Jaswant Singh for his intellectual capabilities and the role he has played for the welfare of the country.

"Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," noted Singh.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh. "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Gehlot tweeted. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.

Born on January 3, 1938, Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.