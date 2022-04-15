हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi discusses Ukraine crisis, South China Sea situation with Vietnam's top leader

They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with general secretary of the Communist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea.

In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

The prime minister also requested for greater facilitation of market access for India's pharma and agri-products in Vietnam, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the historical and civilisation links between the two countries and expressed his happiness on India's involvement in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

The leaders agreed to enhance defence partnership between the two countries, the PMO said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea, the statement said.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, have counter claims.

 

