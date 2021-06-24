PM Narendra Modi distracting with theatrics, 'toying' with country's future: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "toying" with the country's future and called the latter's action as theatrics to distract from the present situation.

The remarks came after PM Modi interacted with the participants of Toycathon-2021 via video-conferencing and said the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture and society.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment. PM is distracting India's present with theatrics and 'toying' with the future."

In his virtual address, PM Modi stated that India contributes only around $1.5 billion of the global toy market which is worth nearly $100 billion.

“Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys from abroad. Which means crores of rupees of the country are going abroad on them. It is very important to change this situation,” he said.

Further, the prime minister called upon young innovators and startups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of the country's capabilities and ideas to the world.