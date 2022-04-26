New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen on Monday (April 25, 2022) held talks in New Delhi and discussed the Ukraine-Russia situation.

They also reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement.

"It was agreed to institute a high-level Trade & Technology Commission to provide political-level oversight of all aspects of the India-EU relationship, and to ensure coordination between different areas of cooperation," Prime Minister Modi's Office said in a statement.

Delighted to hold talks with President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen earlier today. We reviewed the full range of India-EU ties including economic and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/Vc5jv1Lrqa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

"Several geopolitical issues of topical importance were discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region," the PMO added.

Modi and Ursula Von der Leyen also had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including on possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like Green Hydrogen.

"They also discussed the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and stressed efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics to all parts of the world," the PMO stated.

The leaders agreed that as large and vibrant democratic societies, India and Europe share similar values and commonality of perspectives on many global issues.

Prime Minister Modi and the President of the European Commission also attended the inaugural session of Raisina 2022 on Monday.

PM Modi thanked the EC President for consenting to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue this year.