PM Narendra Modi exhorts students, teachers to bring to the fore stories of unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 30, 2020) addressed the nation through the 15th Episode of "Mann Ki Baat 2.0" and exhorted students and teachers to bring to the fore stories of unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

Noting that the country will celebrate its 75th year of independence in 2022, PM Modi said it is imperative for today’s students to remain familiar with the heroes of India's freedom struggle.

"When our students are apprised of the history of the freedom struggle viz-a-viz their local surroundings, only then will we see the reverberations of it on the personality of the students," he said.

Prime Minister suggested that a topic of research for students can be finding whether there were any events during the course of the freedom struggle in the districts they live in.

"A visit of students to a place in their town associated with the freedom struggle can be planned. Students of some schools can also resolve to write 75 poems and theatrical stories on the heroes of our freedom movement to mark the 75th year of our independence," he asserted.

Prime Minister noted that these efforts will bring to the fore stories of lakhs of unsung heroes who lived and died for the country but have faded into oblivion.

Prime Minister said that when one thinks of his or her successes, one is always reminded of a teacher. He said that COVID-19 crisis has posed a challenge for teachers, who have turned it into an opportunity by seamlessly embracing new tools and technology, which they have passed on to students as well.

He expressed confidence that teachers will play a significant role in disseminating the benefits of National Education Policy to the students.

With Teachers’ Day set to be observed on September 5, PM Modi called upon teachers to start preparing and work towards creating an environment for the same.

In the latest address of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi also said that the youth participated enthusiastically in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

He stated that nearly two-thirds of the entries were made by the youth of tier two and tier three cities and discussed several of these apps, including Kutuki Kids Learning app, an interactive app for children; an app for microblogging platform called ku KOO ku; Chingari App which is getting popular among the youth; Ask Sarkar app to get the right information about any government scheme; Step Set Go, a fitness app etc.

Prime Minister said that today's small start-ups will transform into big companies tomorrow and become the mark of India in the world, adding that one should not forget that the big companies which exist in the world today, were also, once, start-ups.