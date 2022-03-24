हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over death of former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti

“Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over death of former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 24, 2022) expressed anguish over the sudden death of former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti. In his tweet, Modi acknowledged RC Lahoti’s remarkable contribution to the judiciary. 

PM Modi in a tweet said, “Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

The former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramesh Chandra Lahoti died at a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday evening, family sources said. The former CJI was 81 years old.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005.

Born on November 1, 1940, he joined the Bar in Guna district in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962. He was recruited directly to the bench in April 1977, from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a district and sessions judge. 

After serving in the post for a year, Justice Lohati resigned in May 1978 and returned to the Bar to practice mainly in the High Court. He was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and made a permanent judge on August 4 the next year.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and later appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiChief justice of IndiaJustice RC LahotiRC LahotiCJITwitter
Next
Story

Police constable saves youth who jumped in front of train in Maharashtra’s Thane- Watch

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Zee Top 10: Russia's draft resolution on Ukraine at UNSC