PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, PM Modi said that it is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. He said that presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19 and "we are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families".

International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

Remembering Florence Nightingale, PM Modi said that the hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. He reiterated the commitment to keep working for the welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers.

“International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

"Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for the welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers," the Prime Minister said.

Across the world, May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day and is organised every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is "Nursing the World to Health".

According to WHO, on the occasion of the International Day of the Nurse and the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the global health body has joined hundreds of partners across the world to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. The WHO has also designated 2020 as The Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to make the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.

The WHO said on its website that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic highlights the vital role played by nurses. Without nurses and other health workers, it is impossible to win the battle against outbreaks.

Notably, Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, had proposed to President Dwight D Eisenhower in 1953 to proclaim a "Nurses' Day"; but President Eisenhower rejected his request. But the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has been celebrating this day since 1965.

In January 1974, May 12 was chosen to celebrate as International Nurses Day in honour of Florence Nightingale.