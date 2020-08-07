PM Narendra Modi expresses pain over Air India Express accident at Kozhikode; Amit Shah, Rajnath express shock

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain over Air India Express plane accident in Kozhikode on Friday (August 7) evening. He also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about the plane crash.

PM Modi took to twitter to express his pain over the accident and tweeted, "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

"Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected."

The Air India Express plane with 184 people on board skidded off the runway at the Karipur airport, Kozhikode in Kerala. The Dubai-Kozhokode flight X1344, a Boeing 737, met with the accident at around 7.45 pm, according to reports.

Union Home Mnister Amit Shah expressed shock over the tragic incident and tweeted, "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his anguish over the loss of lives and tweeted, "Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight."

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rajnath Singh added.

Former Union minister KJ Alphons, who belongs to Kerala, termed the accident as second tragedy of the day in Kerala and tweeted, "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala: Air India Express skids off the runway at Kozhikode, front portion splits, pilot dies and lots of passengers injured. All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire."

Issuing a statement, Air India Express said, "The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were six crew members onboard, including two pilots."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also stated that the plane landed in heavy rain and after landing at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two.