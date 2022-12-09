PM Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi, prays for her long and healthy life

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 09) extended birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and prayed for her long and healthy life. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said: "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

The former president of Congress on Thursday arrived in Jaipur as the party`s Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from the Jhalawar district on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter. She is staying in the Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, where her birthday will be celebrated today, according to the party leaders.

Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by administration and police department officials. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined her mother.

The Congress leaders told ANI, "They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi`s birthday on December 9." The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Notably, victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls came as a huge relief to Congress which recorded its worst performance in Gujarat and had suffered a huge blow in assembly polls in five states held earlier this year. The results of assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh have boosted the morale of Congress, which cashed in on the strong anti-incumbency sentiment in Himachal Pradesh.

The party ran a campaign that focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including the restoration of the old pension scheme and a promise of Rs 1,500 to women and free power of 300 units. Congress won 40 seats against 25 won by the BJP, but its vote share stands at 43,88 per cent which is very close to 42.99 per cent of BJP. In Himachal Pradesh, several seats in the hill state have seen narrow margins with the presence of rebels also a deciding factor.

In Gujarat, the Congress` "hyper-local or micro" campaign failed to yield results and apparently made it easier for the BJP to storm back to power with a record victory. It was able to fend off Aam Aadmi Party`s challenge to a large extent in Himachal Pradesh, but it could not do so in Gujarat.

(With ANI Inputs)