हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Gujarati New Year

"Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !! Happy New Year that is starting from today," tweeted the Prime Minister in Gujarati.

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Gujarati New Year
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year on Friday. 

"Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !! Happy New Year that is starting from today," tweeted the Prime Minister in Gujarati. He said, "The new year starting from today will bring happiness and prosperity in your life, keep you healthy and lead you to a new step of progress."

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year.

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

The day is also observed by worshiping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiGujarati New YearKartik monthGujarat
Next
Story

Delhi wakes up to 'hazardous' air quality after people burst firecrackers on Diwali

Must Watch

PT15M

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu-Kashmir