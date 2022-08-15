New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 15, 2022) greeted citizens of the country on India`s 76th Independence Day. The prime minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!"

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time.

India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. This day commemorates India`s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the 76th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year`s Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The government is also celebrating the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India`s independence.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the `Har Ghar Tiranga` movement.

