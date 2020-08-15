PM Narendra Modi greets fellow citizens on 74th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) extended his greetings to citizens on 74th Independence Day.

PM Modi took to social media to wish everyone on the occasion writing, "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind."

Prime Minister Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his wishes on the Independence Day and tweeted, "On this #IndependenceDay, let us take a pledge to fulfil PM Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat have already reached the Red Fort.

After paying tribute at Rajghat, PM Modi arrived at Lahore Gate of Red Fort at 7:18 am where he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. He will then address the nation.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

Compared to the past years, only about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the Prime Minister's speech. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.