Rajkot: On the auspicious day of Janmashtami 2022, a senior BJP leader and former Governor of Karnataka Vaju Vala on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Krishna, who is fighting against ‘Parivaarwad’ (dynastic politics) and nepotism. According to news agency IANS, Vala made these remarks while addressing a Dharma Sabha in Rajkot on Friday.

During his speech, Vala quoted PM Modi`s recent statement from the Red Fort, "We have to fight against corruption and Parivaarwad" and said Lord Krishna was fighting against one-sidedness during the Mahabharata Kal and Prime Minister was fighting against nepotism in the present times."

Vala further stated that he believes that winning all the 182 seats in the state Assembly was difficult, but not impossible for the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the commitment that the party works with and the determination with which it fights the elections.

Like other BJP leaders, Vala did not sound worried about the AAP`s entry into the state elections. He said even if the third or fourth and fifth party enters the state`s electoral politics, only the BJP would win. According to Vala, the people are well aware of which party has done what type of development work. The BJP is committed to the people`s welfare and that is the reason they vote for BJP only, he said.

It may be noted Lord Krishna’s birthday is being celebrated today with great fervour across the country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2022.