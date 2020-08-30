PM Narendra Modi gives another push to vocal for local, urges start-ups to 'team up for toys'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on Sunday (August 30) and reiterated his call for "vocal for local".

The prime minister said that toys are very important for the development of children and it is time for India to become a toy production hub. "How can India become a toy production hub? This is necessary as toys can be used to build minds. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys," PM Modi said.

The prime minister added that India's share in the global toy industry is very small and start-ups must work towards improving India's presence in global toy market. "I urge our start-up to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local," he said.

PM Modi also talked about computer games and said, "Computer games are also very famous. Both young and old play them. But most of them are influenced by the West. We should have India-centric games. We can be 'Aatma Nirbhar' in this regard."

During his address, the prime minister also talked about applications and said that we have many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microblogging and 'Chingari'.

"Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge, there is an app- KutukiKids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories," said PM Modi.

"Similarly, ChingariApp too is getting popular among the youth. There is an app AskSarkar. In this you can interact through a chatbot and can get the right information about any govt scheme - that too through all 3 ways- text, audio, video," added the prime minister.

"There are many business apps and also gaming apps such as Is Equal To, Books & Expense, Zoho Workplace and FTC Talent. Search about them on the Net and you will find a lot of information about these apps," PM Modi said.