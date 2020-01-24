PM Narendra Modi gives Bal Shakti Puraskar to 49 children, says he gets inspiration from them

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 to 49 children in various categories and lauded them by saying that he gets inspiration and energy from them. Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the Prime Minister said that he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

"When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... Is amazing," he said. "Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," PM Modi added.

Had a delightful interaction with those who have been awarded the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020. India is proud of these youngsters! https://t.co/0Jnjv9PAvO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

The PM also took to Twitter and congratulated each and every winner of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2020.

Suneetha Murje Prabhu is making a valuable contribution as far as lowering vector borne diseases in India is concerned. I congratulate her on winning the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 and wish her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/n1MoK4Jzq2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Sivabharathi Anbu Bharathi is doing excellent work in agriculture, particularly helping rice farmers. He has achieved breakthroughs in raising paddy seedlings. He has also innovated on ways to resolve rice pest infestation. Glad that he won the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. pic.twitter.com/fbmlvdq2MT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Saving people from floods and frauds….this is what Sagnik Anupam is passionate about. He has effectively used technology to strengthen our disaster management capabilities. Congrats on being conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. pic.twitter.com/ceMDXFSFoP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Richard Joseph is amazing! He has provided an affordable and environment friendly solution to controlling pests. His work will help several of our hardworking farmers. I hope more youngsters take inspiration from Richard and innovate for the agriculture sector. pic.twitter.com/h425d8QPsx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Raghav Puri’s works include using AI to ensure better study of history as well as a project to help Alzheimer’s patients. And yes, he also has done great work in the aviation sector. Proud of him! Delighted that he got the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. pic.twitter.com/iT8cUSQfh0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Parth Bansal is a compassionate innovator. He may have made the ‘Utility Stick’ for his grandmother but in the coming days, his work can benefit several people suffering from Parkinson’s. I am sure Parth will continue to work and innovate with the same energy. pic.twitter.com/SpKmlyBqP9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

The fantastic Paritosh Dahiya has brought children and technology even more closer. He is a worthy recipient of the 2020 Bal Shakti Puraskar in the field of innovation. Congratulations to him! pic.twitter.com/MXOn65Wez2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

My young friend Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati’s life journey motivates us all. He did not let setbacks deter him. His pioneering work makes chess even more popular among the youth. I hope he continues to innovate and ideate with the same zeal in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/bKcaiw53lo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Harnessing India’s sporting talent by leveraging the power of technology! Many budding footballers will thank Arjun Pandey for his innovative spirit. His work towards recognising sporting skills in rural India is commendable. More power to him! pic.twitter.com/1DGXXik4b6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaXbViQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

A wonderful fusion of innovation and safety of women, as well as concern towards welfare of children! Aparna Chandrasekharan’s efforts have received laurels both in India and overseas. Congratulations to her for getting the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. pic.twitter.com/6NCBhAHvhd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Kudos to my young friend Harsh Agrawal on being conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. His pathbreaking work in the health sector will benefit several people in the times to come. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/m2uMFQY8rB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Our Yuva Shakti is contributing towards a healthier India! Meet the dynamic Anmol Rathi, who has worked on an affordable way to enable early detection of pancreatic cancer. India salutes his innovative zeal. pic.twitter.com/pdzvk0GEcR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Can you imagine winning the Mathematics Genius Award, bagging gold medals at international Olympiads successively and representing your nation globally by the age of 14? That's what brilliant Yash Mishra has done. Congratulations Yash and all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/uKBnPHftiI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Young Venkatasubramanian did not allow any barriers to hold his spirit back. He has won medals in national abacus competitions. He's also an active scout and an awarded Karate exponent. We are proud of you, Venkatasubramanian. Congrats on winning the Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/HxGfEfn2LH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Be it English Olympiad, Geogenius Olympiad or Science Olypiad, young Siddharth Kumar Gopal excels in all of them. Such budding geniuses and their knowledge will be vital for India's growth in the 21st century. Congratulations Siddharth for winning the Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/2jKbDNm66b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Meet Onkar Singh, who wrote ‘When The Time Stops’, a book on theoretical physics at a rather young age. Congratulations Onkar, on winning the Bal Puraskar. Keep writing... pic.twitter.com/CqiO12IKxU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Winning Hong Kong Mathematics Olympiad- check. Topping the International Society for Olympiad's competitions- check. Jennisha Sunil Agrawal makes it look easy but it certainly takes a lot of hardwork! Congratulations to this amazing Bal Puraskar awardee. pic.twitter.com/2JOYIU2hCb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Youngsters like Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya are the reason for my optimism about India. He is just 12 and has already written an internationally acclaimed work on light pollution. He's also topped science Olympiads and competitions. I congratulate him on winning the Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/PeEH2WAP37 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success. pic.twitter.com/B2YPdIsWb3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Sukriti Chiripal works with less privileged children in many cities through her NGO and encourages as well as helps them to educate themselves. She has used innovative means to provide books and stationery to needy children. I wish Sukriti the very best in her noble mission. pic.twitter.com/92gGmweUgo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

When youthful energy meets social awareness and a zeal to do something meaningful, we get young leaders like Shaurya Sinha. His social venture connects Divyang sisters and brothers to corporate organisations and finds work opportunities for them. Very happy to meet you Shaurya. pic.twitter.com/ggLYooCFSH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Parth Sarthi has displayed immense persistence and compassion. Using technology, he has helped reunite many families with their missing children. My best wishes to Parth on all his future endeavours and on winning the Bal Shakti Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/5ScWv3JQQl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Youngsters like Parikul Bhardwaj are setting an example of leadership and selfless service towards society. As a student volunteer, she played a crucial role in saving the lives of 45 pilgrims during the Kedarnath Yatra. Delighted to meet Parikul and my best wishes to her. pic.twitter.com/jSFodmvN61 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Meet the talented Yash Aradhya S from Karnataka, who has shown immense potential in the field of motorsports. In just seven years, he has won seven Championships, 59 races and even represented India at many international events. My best wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/jM0FQM8CzW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Vinayak Bahadur’s exemplary skills in Badminton are an inspiration for many. I was impressed by his will-power, through which he overcame many challenges. Glad that he has been awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/OfqJWAbuK9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Great to meet my young friend Sudipti Hajela, who hails from Madhya Pradesh. Her passion towards equestrian events is admirable. She has been practising since the age of six. May she continue to win many more laurels! pic.twitter.com/qicuZrXh01 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Delhi’s Sanchita Tiwari has made India proud on world stage. She is one of the recipients of Bal Shakti Puraskar this year for her exceptional achievements in archery. She was also the torch bearer at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2018. Many congratulations to her. pic.twitter.com/qkfZMNxJC9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Meet my young friend Rushil Khosla. At a young age of 13 years, he holds the Number 1 rank in Asia Tennis Federation in the under-14 category. Last year, he also won the under-12 Doubles National Championship. It was great to meet him. pic.twitter.com/mkBCqjFaVi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Haryana’s Prithu Gupta is a master at playing Chess. My young friend has made India proud at a world stage. At the age of 15, he bagged the Grand Master title, considered to be very prestigious. My best wishes to the passionate young man. pic.twitter.com/YgtsN0Sm2Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Skiff sailing is not known to many. It is heart-warming to see Pearl Milind Colvalcar excel in this unique area. Interacting with her, I got to know that she has also won the “Youngest Sailor” Award at a sailing event in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/TEgUFhXEFz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Neha, my young friend from Haryana is an ace boxer. She has made India proud at the global stage. Many congratulations to her on being awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 in the field of sports. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/sRSJOdNdtV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

It gave me immense joy to interact with Khushi Hooda, who hails from Haryana. Her commitment to excel at Golf at such a young age is worthy of praise. pic.twitter.com/HyMa5fq7y9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

I congratulate Esha Singh on her phenomenal achievement. She is the youngest national record holder in 10 Meter Air Pistol Shooting, which is an extraordinary feat. pic.twitter.com/lXvpPvNslL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Met Pema, a great exhibit of selfless bravery in the face of adversity. She helped save lives when the boundary wall of her school collapsed amidst landslides without caring for her own life. pic.twitter.com/b3oDsVrPJn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Akula Sai Samhitha has already won more than 60 medals in Skating! Not only this, she is also the youngest Indian girl to win a Gold Medal at the Asian Roller Skating Championship. Was very happy to meet this brilliant youngster. pic.twitter.com/IhJEwcy7gA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Was happy to meet Aarushi Sharma who has already made a name for herself at such a young age with her accomplishments in badminton. From winning multiple medals in the National Games to winning a medal for India at Asia Pacific Youth championship, Aarushi has always excelled! pic.twitter.com/q6Cat8f4ue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Was very happy to meet Soumyadip Jana. His act of valour will inspire everyone. Young Soumyadip fought and resisted armed terrorists and protected his mother & sister. He suffered grave injuries but his spirit remains strong. pic.twitter.com/IfQkZpmmro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Was wonderful to meet young Lalkansung. He showed tremendous bravery when he fearlessly dived in the pond and rescued girls from drowning. pic.twitter.com/HlI2Xn3Aj8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Ishaan Sharma not only showed indomitable courage but also showed the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in action when he saved the life of a Russian tourist from robbers. He also ensured that the robbers were caught within 24 hours. Was good meeting the brave Ishaan! pic.twitter.com/q6UMITJhnQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

It was a joyful occasion today when I met Pragun Pudukoli today, who at such a young age is already acknowledged as a prolific writer with a passion for science, environment and nature. We look forward to reading more from his pen in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/TWZOMpKpds — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

It gave me immense happiness to meet young dance maestro Korok Biswas today. He has never let adversity come in the way of his dedication towards the performing arts, especially Indian classical dance. I wish him good health and further successes in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/XlPCL2DftG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

It was a pleasure to meet Gauri Mishra today who enjoys the honour of being among the youngest pianists of India. I pray to Almighty that you may continue to build on your excellence and earn further laurels for the country. pic.twitter.com/iTH81Ya9Qf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

I am pleased to meet the young magician Darsh Malani today. Darsh, who has been creating magic across the world, has also shared the joys of magic with families of martyrs, including Kargil legends. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/PqgZHsBmw0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Saluting the young music maestro Manoj Atharva Kumar Lohar from Maharashtra. I wish him a long life and all success in his future musical endeavours as he builds on his skills with Tabla vadan. pic.twitter.com/kGJ1I8UGkn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors - innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in "tabla vadan".