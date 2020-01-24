हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi gives Bal Shakti Puraskar to 49 children, says he gets inspiration from them

Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the PM said that he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

PM Narendra Modi gives Bal Shakti Puraskar to 49 children, says he gets inspiration from them

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 to 49 children in various categories and lauded them by saying that he gets inspiration and energy from them. Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the Prime Minister said that he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

"When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... Is amazing," he said. "Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," PM Modi added.

The PM also took to Twitter and congratulated each and every winner of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2020.

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors - innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in "tabla vadan".

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiBal Shakti Puraskar 2020Delhi
