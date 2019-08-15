PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of the nation on country's 73rd Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!".

The prime minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, after which he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am. In his sixth consecutive address to the nation, PM Modi said, "In just 10 weeks, our government is focusing on every aspect across dimensions. The citizens have given us the mandate to serve them again and we're working on it without a moment's delay. In 10 weeks, we've removed the Article 370 and 35 A, fulfilled Vallabhbhai Patel's dreams, gave justice to our Muslim sister by acting against Triple Talaq," PM Modi says from Red Fort.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted. Raksha Bandhan is a festival of the Hindus that aims to strengthen the bond between a brother and his sister.