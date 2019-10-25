close

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Dhanteras 2019

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Dhanteras 2019
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the first of the five-day Diwali festival. "Greetings on the special occasion of Dhanteras," wrote the Prime Minister on Twitter. 

On Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Triodasi, the Goddess of wealth - is worshiped to provide prosperity and well being. It is also regarded as an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver in order to herald prosperity.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the God of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, and to help rid it of the suffering of disease.

Significance: 

On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk during the churning of the Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on the day of Trayodashi.

According to a popular legend, when the devas and asuras performed the Samudra manthan (churning of the ocean) for Amrita (the divine nectar of immortality), Dhanvantari (the physician of the Gods and an incarnation of Vishnu) emerged carrying a jar of the elixir on the day of Dhanteras.[

Considered auspicious for business, people also indulge in buying precious metals on Dhanteras.

