PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Diwali, prays for prosperity and good fortune

Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished that the auspicious festival of light brings "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted. 

 

 

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." 

