PM Narendra Modi hails 'Bhagwan' Birsa Munda's struggle, says his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a museum in Jharkhand capital Ranchi dedicated to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing, and announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand in the memory of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing. pic.twitter.com/hYCptplgHf — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

The Prime Minister also recalled his contribution in giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement and fighting to protect the interests of the tribal society.

“Nation decided that during 'amrit kaal' of independence, tribal traditions and its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. The historic decision has been taken that November 15 - the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda - will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'” the PM said in his inaugural speech.

Nation decided that during 'amrit kaal' of independence, tribal traditions & its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. Historic decision has been taken that Nov 15 - birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda - will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas': PM pic.twitter.com/BXQp2v5ttb — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

The Prime Minister said that he has spent a large part of his life with tribal brothers and sisters and children and has been a witness to their joys & sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. “So, today is also an emotional day for me personally,” PM Modi said on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other leaders pay tribute to tribal freedom fighter #BirsaMunda, at the Parliament premises on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/JaONXm5xLK — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

On the occasion of Jharkhand`s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state.

The PM added that due to the “firm willpower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jharkhand came into existence. It was he who had formed a separate Ministry of Tribal Affairs & connected tribal interests to policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.’’

The PM earlier paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. On the occasion, PM Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in the development journey.

PM Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.

The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.

Live TV