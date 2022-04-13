हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPI

PM Modi hails India in Pixels for explaining UPI, digital payments via data sonification

PM Modi praised India in Pixels for using data sonification to covey the sound of money transacted via UPI and Digital Payments. 

PM Modi hails India in Pixels for explaining UPI, digital payments via data sonification
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated India in Pixels (IIP) for conveying the point of digital payments and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through the sound of money transacted through data sonification.

The Prime Minister said that the animated infographic was "impressive." "I`ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you`ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point. Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative!" the Prime Minister tweeted sharing the post of the IIP, a data storytelling channel.

Responding to the Prime Minister`s message, India In Pixels said that UPI is truly a revolution that the world is taking notice of."Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for appreciating my idea - UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world today is taking notice of. This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!" the channel tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPIdigital paymentsIndia in PixelsUnified Payments InterfaceNarendra Modidata sonification
Next
Story

Rules to pursue two Graduation courses: Check UGC's notification here

Must Watch

PT14M39S

Two Sikh men assaulted in New York