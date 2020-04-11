हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal says PM Narendra Modi has decided to extend lockdown; official confirmation awaited

According to PTI sources, Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi. 

File photo

New Delhi: As several states pitched for an extension of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, that was to end on April 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media and announced 

"PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, during the video conference, PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying, 'Jaan hai to jahan hai'. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home."

According to PTI sources, Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

"Extending the lockdown in Delhi only will not serve any purpose," sources quoted Kejriwal as saying in the video conference interaction with the prime minister that took today morning.

As the country battles the coronavirus, Modi held a video conference with chief ministers today primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-nationwide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

The central government is understood to have also obtained views on the issue from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders involved in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.
 

 

