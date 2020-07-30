PM Narendra Modi himself is a leader born out of Ram Temple movement, says Champat Rai

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Thursday (July 30) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to attend Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya is like former president Rajendra Prasad's visit to Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Rai said that PM Modi himself is a leader born out of Ram Temple movement started by VHP and later supported by BJP.

Talking about the number of guests who will be invited to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on August 5, Rai said that the number of guests is being reduced daily and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made all the preparations for the historic event. Rai noted that the symbol of the slavery will be removed on August 5 and a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Rai reiterated that no time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed below the Ram temple in Ayodhya

It is learnt that six saints from Gujarat are invited to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. The saints who have received the invitation are Mahant Swami Mahamandleswar Akhileshwardasji Maharaj, Acharya Parmatamanandji Maharaj. Shashtri Madhav Priyadasji, Avichaldasji Maharaj and Krishnamani Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed the police to remain vigilant in every district ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan'.While holding a security meeting today with the top officials, Adityanath instructed police officers to make tighter security arrangements. According to reports, instructions have been given to keep a close watch on the anti-social elements to prevent them from creating any mischief.

Also, the officers were reminded that strict protocols of COVID-19 should be followed.