हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds first virtual rally in UP, hails Adityanath for development works in 5 years

The Prime Minister attacked Akhilesh Yadav over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party government.

PM Modi holds first virtual rally in UP, hails Adityanath for development works in 5 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 31) addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development works done his government did in the last five years.

While speaking to the people of five districts namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar), PM Modi said that the Yogi government has served the citizens of Uttar Pradesh with full sincerity.

He also commented on the law and order situation during the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government and said, "Daughters were afraid to come out of the house. Gangsters used to roam freely under government's protection."

"The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning during the riots, the previous government was celebrating," the Prime Minister stated.

"Five years ago - there was an illegal occupation on houses, lands and shops of the poor. The news of the exodus of people used to come every day," PM Modi said and added that in the last five years, the Yogi government has brought Uttar Pradesh out of these situations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also joined the virtual rally from Agra and Lucknow respectively. 

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiYogi Adityanathassembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022UP Assembly election 2022up election 2022
Next
Story

Punjab Polls 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal file nomination

Must Watch

PT2M20S

North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017, can destroy US territory