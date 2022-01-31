PM Modi holds first virtual rally in UP, hails Adityanath for development works in 5 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 31) addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development works done his government did in the last five years.

While speaking to the people of five districts namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar), PM Modi said that the Yogi government has served the citizens of Uttar Pradesh with full sincerity.

Jan Chaupal with the people of UP. https://t.co/2TkoWDXFaS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

He also commented on the law and order situation during the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government and said, "Daughters were afraid to come out of the house. Gangsters used to roam freely under government's protection."

"The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning during the riots, the previous government was celebrating," the Prime Minister stated.

"Five years ago - there was an illegal occupation on houses, lands and shops of the poor. The news of the exodus of people used to come every day," PM Modi said and added that in the last five years, the Yogi government has brought Uttar Pradesh out of these situations.

पश्चिमी यूपी के लोग कभी नहीं भूल सकते कि जब ये क्षेत्र दंगे की आग में जल रहा था, तो पहले वाली सरकार उत्सव मना रही थी। 5 साल पहले- गरीब, दलित, वंचित, पिछड़ों के घर-ज़मीन-दुकान पर अवैध कब्ज़ा, समाजवाद का प्रतीक था। लोगों के पलायन की आए दिन खबर आती थी।#मोदीजी_की_चौपाल pic.twitter.com/675rrL8Pwv — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also joined the virtual rally from Agra and Lucknow respectively.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

