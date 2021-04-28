हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah speak to CM Sarbananda Sonowal after 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

The state also witnessed six aftershocks and strong tremors repeatedly struck other northeastern areas and the neighbouring mountainous region of Bhutan.

The earthquake affected areas shown on the Interactive Map by National Center for Seismology

New Delhi: Minutes after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Assam on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him Centre's full support.

"Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," said PM Modi.

Amit Shah said, "Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."

The northeastern state was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake at around 7:51 AM on Wednesday, 43 km West of Tezpur, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

The state also witnessed six aftershocks in the next two hours. Strong tremors repeatedly struck other northeastern areas and the neighbouring mountainous region of Bhutan.

"This earthquake was the biggest I can remember, there was first a big jolt and then a smaller one," Reuters quoted a police official as saying. 

"Our entire multi-storied apartment has witnessed massive damage with roofs and walls caving in," a businessman said living in 

The disaster management officials are currently assessing reports of destruction and casualties.

