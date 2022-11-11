PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru, pays tributes to saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on his jayanti and Maharshi Valmiki

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the statue of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary. On his arrival in the city to take part in various events, PM Modi visited Legislators Home premises, near the Vidhana Soudha, to pay tributes to Kanaka Dasa. He also paid respects to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, in the vicinity.

Kanaka Dasa, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today, is a renowned name in the field of 'Kirtanas' and 'Ugabhoga' (Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language). Born as Thimmappa Nayaka in 1509, he grew to become a celebrated philosopher, poet, and musician. Every year his birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Kanaka Jayanti' in the state and a regional public holiday is observed.

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/SrARnrrFXE — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha and Valmiki Prasannananda Swamiji, were present on the occasion, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and state Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Also read: PM Modi in Bangalore today: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Train to be flagged off TODAY, all you need to know

Both Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki are highly revered in the state, especially by Kuruba and Valmiki (ST) communities respectively.

This event of PM paying respects to both these personalities, is also being seen in some quarters with a political prism ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, as Kuruba and Valmiki communities hold the key for victory in a number of constituencies in the state.

PM Modi pays tribute to JB Kriplani, Abul Kalam Azad

The Prime Minister on Friday paid tributes to J B Kriplani and Abul Kalam Azad, both freedom fighters who had also served as Congress president, on their birth anniversary.

In his tributes to socialist stalwart Acharya Kripalani, as he was better known, Modi tweeted, "He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy."

Remembering Azad, the prime minister said, "He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education."