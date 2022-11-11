PM Narendra Modi Bangalore Visit: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Train to be flagged off TODAY, all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru (Bangalore) today to launch a slew of infrastructure and other projects. Among them is the South India's first ever Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high speed train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru. The train would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and will be the fifth in the country. The indigenous train is known for its high speed, comfort, and features among other multiple factors, a reason why it has become increasingly popular on the routes it has been started, taking advantage over other Shatabdi and Express train. Here's a look at the salient features of Vande Bharat Express 2.0 and Chennai-Mysuru train route:

Bengaluru-Chennai train route

Already, there are many trains between Bengaluru and Chennai: Shatabdi Express, Brindavan Express, Mass Double-Decker, Guwahati Express, Lalbagh Express, Chennai Express, Kaveri Express, and Chennai Mail, but 'Vande Bharat' is unique given its speed and facilities, according to railway officials. They said the train would help cut travel time and give a new travel experience.

“The train can travel at a speed of 160 km per hour. If run in full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours,” a railway official told PTI. According to the officials, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of the railways, developed the train which has an intelligent braking system enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

Vande Bharat train 2.0: Features

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purpose, and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs, the authorities said. “It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches,” an officer said.

In comparison to the earlier Vande Bharat trains, the fourth is a more advanced model because it is lighter and has a faster top speed. It takes about 52 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h. The installation of the train will increase tourism in the area and offer a convenient and quick way of transportation.

Moreover, the train is focused on increased safety and reducing accidents on railway tracks and hence employs the indigenous train collision avoidance system KAVACH. Furthermore, The Vande Bharat train has four emergency windows for each coach. In addition, it now has four platform side cameras instead of just two, including rearward cameras outside the coach.

Vande Bharat routes

Between Delhi and Varanasi, the first-ever Vande Bharat Express was flagged off. The nation's first semi-high-speed railway also makes stops at Kanpur and Allahabad. The second Vande Bharat train was introduced between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. The third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar is now operational. PM Modi also inaugurated the fourth Vande Bharat Express between Una in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.