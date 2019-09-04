PM Narendra Modi in Russia: Here is the full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Russia on a 36-hour visit to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday and received a guard of honour at the Vladivostok International Airport in the presence of Russia`s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Russia, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok. After landing in the far eastern Russian city, PM Modi tweeted, "Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit."

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that PM Modi is on a short visit to Russia only for just 36 hours. The PM will depart from Vladivostok on Thursday evening.

Here is the full schedule of PM Modi in Russia:

September 4 (Wednesday):

4.30 am: Arrival at Vladivostok Airport

4.40 am: Depart for Far Eastern Federal University.

9.30 am: Joint visit to Zvezda Shipbuilding Plant.

11.30 am: Indo-Russia 20th Annual Summit, delegation-level talks.

1.30 pm: Exchange of agreement and Press statement.

4.30 pm: Joint visit to "Street of the Far East Exhibition".

5.30 pm: Dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

September 5 (Thursday):

6 am-6.30 am: Meeting with Japan's PM Shinzo Abe.

6.45 am-7.15 am: Meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

9.30 am: Visit to India business Pavillion.

11.30 am: Plenary session of 5th Eastern Economic Forum.

3 pm: Joint visit to Fetisov Arena ( Judo Tournament )

4.30 pm: Arrival at Vladivostok International Airport. Depart for India.

1.40 am: Arrival at Palam Airport.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. Following this, the two sides will sign agreements in the fields of defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors.

The issue of tension between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir may also figure in the talks. Russia was the first of the five permanent United Nations Security Council members to back New Delhi on the removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Russia has rebuffed Pakistan`s attempts to seek mediation, saying that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.