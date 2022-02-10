हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi in Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar: BJP manifesto will make 'it decade for Uttarakhand'

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, PM Narendra Modi today said that BJP's manifesto for the state will "make this decade, the dacade of Uttarakhand". The Prime Minister said that manifesto will create jobs for the state and increase farmers' income.

PM Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Uttrakhand's Srinagar today.

PM Modi further slammed Congress for allegedly using late CDS General Bipin Rawat's name for their electoral benefit. "Congress party using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's name to gather votes," PM Modi said.

"They did politics over his name while his appointment as the first CDS. A leader of this party even called him 'Sadak ka Gunda'," PM Modi said.

"Several important decision have been taken to do natural farming near Ganga," PM Modi said, accusing Congress of not providing water to people of the state. "But today 8 lakh houses are receiving water via a pipeline," he said.

