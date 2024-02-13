PM Narendra Modi In UAE Live Updates: Your Energy Is Resounding, Says PM Modi At 'Ahlan Modi' Event

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the much-anticipated ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi. This event is possibly one of the largest diaspora gatherings, with a staggering 65,000 individuals registered to attend it at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. According to the organisers of the event, the event will feature the participation of 150 Indian community groups from various regions of India. Additionally, approximately 700 local performers will showcase a vibrant "cultural extravaganza" for the audience. The gathering serves as a tribute to the Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which espouses the belief in global brotherhood and inclusivity.

-"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you," Says PM

-In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it...now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple." PM Modi

-This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today...this makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him: PM

-I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians: PM

-"Modi-Modi" slogan is being raised by crowd at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, UAE

-Your energy is resounding, and I am overwhelmed by the love shown by all of you. I want to thank each and every one of you: PM Modi

-I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you: PM tells the Indian diaspora

-Every breath in this stadium is saying India-UAE 'Dosti Zindabad' (Long live India-UAE friendship)," PM

-Today you have created history in Abu Dhabi. You all have come from various parts of the world but everyone’s heart is connected: PM

-India's National anthem is being played ahead of the Ahlan Modi event at Zayed Sports City Stadium

-UK MP Priti Patel also joins 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, calls it ''a celebration of diaspora''

-Incredibly honoured by the warm welcome from the Indian Community in Abu Dhabi today. The vibrancy of our diaspora never ceases to amaze me: PM Modi after meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi

-PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the 'Ahlan Modi' event. The PM will address the Indian diaspora here, shortly

-A huge crowd awaits PM Modi at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event

Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE’s Ambassador to India, emphasized the significance of PM Modi’s visit, describing it as "very important" for fostering stronger bilateral ties between the two nations. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is slated to engage in discussions with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on avenues to bolster and broaden their strategic partnership.

Inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple

Adding to the significance of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandit, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. This inauguration underscores the growing cultural exchanges and religious tolerance between the two countries.

Shortly after his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the BAPS Hindu Temple that will be inaugurated tomorrow and said that it reflects his love and respect for India. The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which MoUs were exchanged.

He also thanked the UAE President for accepting his invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January.

"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome...Whenever I come to UAE, I have always felt as if I have come to my own home, to meet with the members of my own family," PM Modi said during the bilateral meeting.

Expressing gratitude for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that this couldn't have been possible without his love and support. "I consider the construction of BAPS temple here as a reflection of your love for India and your vision for the bright future of UAE. This couldn't have been possible without your support. During our first meeting, I had just put up a simple request for you to look into it and you took a prompt decision, asking me to 'Put your finger on any piece of land, you will get it'. Perhaps, this level of love and trust showcases the unique relationship," PM Modi said.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other. "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strengthen the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X.

PM Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha.