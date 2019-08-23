PM Narendra Modi in UAE, to be conferred highest civilian award on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday on a two-day visit after completing the first leg of his tour in France. PM Modi is on a three-nation tour with France being his first stop, followed by UAE and Bahrain.

Reached Abu Dhabi. Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit. pic.twitter.com/gpFmCeulj6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2019

In Abu Dhabi, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Non-resident Indians (NRI) at 12.15 pm after which he will launch the RuPay Card. He will be initiating work for early adoption of the RuPay card that will help Indian tourist and businesses. After Singapore and Bhutan, UAE and Bahrain will be soon adopting the RuPay card.

This will be followed by a ceremonial welcome for PM Modi at 1.30 pm.

وصلت إلى أبو ظبي.اتطلع إلى عقد محادثات مع صاحب السمو ولي العهد محمد بن زايد ومناقشة كافة المجالات و أواصر الصداقة بين الهند والإمارات.و يأتي تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية أيضا على أجندة محادثات الزيارة. pic.twitter.com/Lqapwh6n4n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2019

After this at 2 pm, PM Modi will receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the UAE, which was conferred to him in April 2019 in recognition of his distinguished leadership that gave a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Recent years have seen a number of high-level engagements between India and UAE. PM Modi first visited the country in August 2015 which was followed by the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2016. In 2017, the Crown Prince was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and again in 2018 PM Modi visited the country and was the chief guest at the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai.

His next stopover will be neighbouring Bahrain, his first visit to that country, at 5.30 pm. Other than meeting the top leadership, he will be addressing the Indian diaspora. There are 350,000 Indian nationals living in the west Asian country. He will also be leading a ceremony for the renovation of the 200-year-old Shree Krishna temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf on Sunday.