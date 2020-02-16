PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on February 16, to unveil 63-feet tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday (February 16). During his one-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital.

The prime minister will also unveil a 63-feet tall statue of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, it would be the tallest statue of the leader in the country. It is learnt that over 200 artisans have worked tirelessly to complete the statue in last one year. The PM will also dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya memorial centre to the nation. Th one-of-a-kind memorial centre will have the engravings of the life and times of Upadhyaya.

The prime minister will also flag off IRCTC’s ‘Maha Kaal Express’ through a video link. IRCTC’s ‘Maha Kaal Express’ is the first overnight private train in the country which will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi is also scheduled to attend a public function, where he would dedicate over 30 projects to the nation, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital at Banaras Hindu University and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital, also at the BHU.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a two-day ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’ event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul showcasing products from all over Uttar Pradesh. He will also participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul and would release the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.