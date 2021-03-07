PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra in Shillong, dedicates it to nation

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 75th Janaushadhi Kendra in Shillong, dedicates it to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 75th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS in Shillong on Sunday and dedicated the same to the nation.

PM Modi participated throught a video conference and also interacted with people from different parts of the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana aims to provide quality medicines at affordable prices.

From 86 centres in 2014, the number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,500, covering all districts of the country.

Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) have led to a total saving of around Rs 3,600 crore for citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50-90 per cent than market rates.

To create more awareness about 'Janaushadhi', an entire week -- from March 1 to March 7 -- is being celebrated as "Janaushadhi Week" across the nation, with the theme of "Jan Aushadhi -- Seva Bhi, Rozgar Bhi". 

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address a public rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Grounds on Sunday (March 7) at 2pm kick starting BJP's campaign in the poll-bound state.

This the priome minister's visit since the election dates were announced.

Elections in West Bengal will be held from March 27 in eight phases across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

It will be a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

