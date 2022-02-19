PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore - All you need to know

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 19, 2022) inaugurated the municipal solid waste-based Gobar-Dhan plant in Madhya Pradesh Indore via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the municipal solid waste-based Gobar-Dhan plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/hHsCfKoKtl — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

In line with the principles of 'waste to wealth' and 'circular economy', PM @narendramodi will inaugurate the Gobar-Dhan plant in Indore today at 1 PM. Watch the event live at: https://t.co/WnOQsNk4Js #GobarDhanInMP pic.twitter.com/l9WUGUNWPc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 19, 2022

PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the municipal solid waste-based Gobar-Dhan plant in Indore said, "I am happy that work is underway to build such Gobar-Dhan plant, such bio-CNG plants in 75 big civic bodies of the country in the next 2 years."

"This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy," PM Modi added.

While speaking at the event. PM Modi also expressed gratitude towards the sanitation workers. "I am thankful to the sanitation workers across the nation who continued to serve the nation despite the harsh weather conditions & Covid-19 pandemic. We will forever be indebted to your commitment & dedication towards Swachh Bharat Mission," said the prime minister.

Here’s are the interesting facts about the plant:

- The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

- It has a capacity of processing 550 metric tonnes per day.

- The plant can generate 17,500 kg biogas and 100 tonne high-quality compost every day.

- Biogas will be generated through 100 per cent wet waste. The plant will produce CNG with 96 per cent pure methane gas.

- 50 per cent of the biogas generated will be provided to run public transport vehicles, while the remaining will be made available for different industries.

- Nearly 400 buses in Indore might soon run on biogas generated at the plant.

- The 15-acre ground where the plant has been set up used to be a dumping zone.

- The plant has been made on PPP model, and the company that made the plant will pay Indore Municipal Corporation Rs 2.5 crore per annum for 20 years.

- The technology will help purify the air quality of densely populated cities by mitigating 1,30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

(With inputs from Orin Basu, Zee Media)

Live TV