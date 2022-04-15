New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat via video conferencing on Friday (April 15, 2022). The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/f02PNXZr2l — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

“People of Bhuj affected by earthquake are now writing a new fate with Kutch's 1st super specialty hospital. This 200-bedded hospital will provide people with affordable & quality medical facilities,” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | People of Bhuj affected by earthquake are now writing a new fate with Kutch's 1st super specialty hospital. This 200-bedded hospital will provide people with affordable & quality medical facilities: PM Modi on launch of KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/75ea3MSlMD — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.

"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.

Live TV