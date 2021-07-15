PM Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi, lays foundation stones

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 15, 2021) inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground in Varanasi. The key projects, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on thpibe Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials at Varanasi airport, informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister, while speaking on the occasion of the World Youth Skill Day, said that skill development of the new generation is a national need and is the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat as this generation will take our republic from 75 years to 100 years. He called for giving momentum to Skill India Mission by capitalizing on the gains of last 6 years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that while education tells us what to do, skill guides us in the actual operational implementation and this has been the guiding principle of Skill India Mission. He expressed happiness that more than 1.25 crore young persons have been trained under ‘Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna’.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

