PM Narendra Modi inaugurates second campus of Kolkata’s Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata via videoconferencing on Friday (January 7, 2022). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the event.

"The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister`s vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus," a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office said.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the second campus of CNCI:

- The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore.

- Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO said.

- The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care.

- It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

- The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.

